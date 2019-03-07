No bail for marijuana oil accused

ONE man's attempt to lay blame for the alleged manufacture of a "commercial quantity” of marijuana oil on his mate failed to convince a magistrate in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

In an application for bail, Jason Lee Trudgian's solicitor said the accused only used the oil to medicate himself and his dogs and took no part in the manufacture of the substance.

The 46-year-old has been charged with supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity) after a search warrant was executed at a home in South Grafton in November.

Police allege more than 1.5kg of marijuana oil was found, at least 1kg less than first thought, downgrading the original charge.

Mr Trudgian's solicitor said the co-accused had made a signed admission to "practically half the bottles found there”.

"It will certainly be my client's case that any drug manufacture was done by the co-accused,” he said.

"He used cannabis to self-medicate and also for his dogs. He has been upfront in speaking to police.”

The solicitor called on magistrate Karen Stafford to consider Mr Trudgian's "significant back problems”, which he claimed were difficult to deal with in custody.

Ms Stafford said the application for bail was a "weak case”, before it was formally denied.

"There is denial by the client,” she said.

"In my view this is a strong case of supply and police intelligence is that both (Mr Trudgian and the co-accused) were involved. People purchasing were arrested as they were leaving the premises.”

Ms Stafford said it was regrettable Mr Trudgian suffered from back pain but did not warrant it a serious enough condition to allow bail.

Mr Trudgian has been scheduled to appear again in Grafton Local Court on March25.