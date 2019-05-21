No bail for South Grafton man on assault charge

A SOUTH Grafton man who has been charged with assaulting a former partner while he was out on parole has been refused bail.

Odin Towers, 39, appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday to appeal for bail.

His defence solicitor, Dylan Beneke, told the court his client had not been able to get medication for mental conditions, including anxiety and anger management, while he was in jail and this contributed to his alleged reoffending.

Towers was released on parole on April3 after serving five months of a 12-month sentence for drug supply and possession.

"His conditions went untreated for the entire term,” MrBeneke said.

Mr Beneke said a doctor in Grafton had recommended Towers have drugs and treatment for his conditions and had an appointment booked for May22.

He was in jail previously where the mental health problems had surfaced.

Towers also had a significant family trauma in that time which contributed to his mental health issues.

Towers was arrested on May14 after police were called to a property two days earlier where a woman was being assaulted.

The court heard police could hear the yells of distress from a woman when they arrived at the building, but Towers was not there when they entered.

It's alleged the assault occurred in front of three special needs children.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said to receive bail on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm there was a requirement to not allow bail and the defence must show cause for the defendant to be released.

She said there were elements of the case which aggravated the application.

"Mr Towers left the scene of the incident,” MsStafford said.

"He was on parole for five weeks and there is no evidence he did anything to deal with his mental health issues.

"He has breached an AVO with an act of violence, took flight from the premise and attempted flight from arrest.”

Ms Stafford said as Towers could reasonably expect a jail sentence if found guilty, he was a flight risk if granted bail.

She said there were also no conditions that could guarantee the safety of the victim.

Mr Beneke said his client pleaded not guilty. Towers was refused bail and his case has been adjourned until July 9.