Crime

No bail for torture accused

Ross Irby
by
1st Dec 2018 1:01 AM
AN IPSWICH man accused of kidnap and torture offences remains in jail following his arrest on Wednesday.

His matter received a brief mention before Ipswich Magistrate Court but no details of the police allegations were disclosed.

Desmond Brian Ballangarry, 29, from Brassall, is charged with six offences - all alleged to have taken place at North Ipswich on Wednesday, November 28.

The charges include robbery with actual violence; kidnapping; assault causing bodily harm; torture; assault with intent to commit rape (on a male); and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan did not seek for Ballangarry to be brought from the watch-house when his matter was mentioned before Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

There was no bail application.

The case was adjourned to December 19.

Ipswich Queensland Times

