NO BAIL: Men on manslaughter charges named in court

Two men have been arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Aaron Marks.

ONE of two men charged with manslaughter over the death of Aaron Marks has faced Ballina Local Court this morning.

Bradley Presbury, 22, was charged with manslaughter, assault occasioning death, and drug supply following his arrest yesterday in Ballina.

During his brief appearance in the dock he wore black pants and a white shirt, sporting a prominent tattoo on his neck of a map of Australia with the numbers '95' inside.

"There's no application for bail, we're seeking brief service orders," his solicitor Rod Behan told the court.

Magistrate Karen Stafford immediately adjourned the matter for eight weeks until August 24, to return to Ballina Local Court, with the 22-year-old to appear via video link.

"Bail is not applied for and formally refused," she said.

Friends and family of the accused called out "love you Brad", as he was led away by police.

"See youse later," he replied.

The other man, Justin Anderson, 25, did not appear before the court.

Mr Anderson is also charged with manslaughter in relation to the critical injuries sustained by Aaron Marks on Sunday May 13, which led to his death in hospital three days later.

Magistrate Stafford ordered the brief of evidence be served on the defence by August 24, and adjourned the matter to return to Ballina Local Court on that date.

Mr Anderson will also appear via video link on that date.

A 47-year-old woman charged with hindering the police investigation into Mr Marks' death was granted bail yesterday and will face Ballina Local Court on Thursday July 19.