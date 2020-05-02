No better place to be in the world

BACKYARD BLISS: The social distancing restrictions have meant time to finally repair the trampoline damaged by the storm on January 23 (safety net added after this photo!), restoring hours and hours of family fun. Picture: Bill North.

BACKYARD BLISS: The social distancing restrictions have meant time to finally repair the trampoline damaged by the storm on January 23 (safety net added after this photo!), restoring hours and hours of family fun. Picture: Bill North.

WHILE we continue to highlight the need to exercise vigilance (not to be confused with vigilante justice!) and avoid complacency despite the gradual easing of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, fortunately we shouldn’t have too much trouble adhering to such advice here in the Clarence Valley.

Much of the lifestyle afforded to us celebrates such measures. The great outdoors, wide open spaces, lack of crowds – that’s exactly what draws people to our region in the first place.

With 51,647* citizens living in the largest local government area along the NSW coast (10,441 sq km), that’s 4.95 people per square kilometre - or more than 20 hectares each.

Sure there are many other factors besides geographical to consider in terms of the best place to be during a pandemic, and many people locally are experiencing adverse situations regarding employment etc. But in terms of living life in its purest sense, we couldn’t have it any better.

As a prisoner in your own home, compare being stuck in the confines of a three-bedroom house on a suburban block to being stuck on the 40th floor of an apartment building in the middle of a metropolis. Then we have the option of local paths and the great outdoors for exercise.

In all honesty, as the only staff member working out of the office and all my peers toiling away from home, my lifestyle has hardly changed - which may simply point out how boring my life was prior to COVID-19. For me it’s off to work in the morning before scrambling to be home in time to bath the kids in the evening, and rinse and repeat the next day.

The only major difference is I longer have to give excuses for being too busy to turn up to events or play sport.

Unfortunately on weekends it has meant my wife and I have had to give up our second income as market vendors, but Saturdays and Sundays free has conversely meant valuable precious family moments and time to be the man about the house and in the garden.

While many things are out of our control, and some people are impacted more than others, we can consider ourselves lucky we live where we do.

While some of the world’s greatest cities like New York are buckling under the pressure of being completely unprepared for this pandemic, the Clarence Valley has escaped (at least the first wave) without any deaths from the virus.

Thanks to the vigilance of every one of you, and all of our fellow Australians, we have quite surprisingly found ourselves towards the top of the curve flattening leaderboard.

The ramifications of the global pandemic will be wide-sweeping, but Australia has proven to be better equipped to deal with it than most, which will work in our favour in the future.

For that we should be grateful... as well as the fact we don’t have to sacrifice as much of our personal freedom as our city cousins when it comes to avoiding the crowds and keeping a safe distance.