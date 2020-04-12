No better time to get into gardening

There really is no better time to get out in the garden.

With many people required to stay at home because of COVID-19 there has been increasing interest in home gardening.

This has led to an enormous demand for vegetable and fruit seeds and also poultry.

Costa Georgiadis, host of the ABC's Gardening Australia, suggests the virus is pushing us towards a simpler way of life, towards growing our own food and embracing our community.

He said, "Out of this really difficult and tragic situation, we're drawing people to a space that would otherwise potentially take decades."

According to Georgiadis the garden is therapy. He said, "You've actually got doctors prescribing gardening, saying, 'Go out and be in nature, be in the garden, walk around.'"

Gardening has a range of benefits for the body and the mind.

One of the more obvious body benefits is exercise. Another relating to the growing of food is the nutritional benefits. The freshest food you can get is obviously what you grow. And harvesting your own food gives a great sense of satisfaction as well as a mental boost.

Research has indicated that gardening is a great way to relieve stress.

According to Angelo Eliades of Sustainable Gardening Australia on www.sgaonline.org.au, "A garden can also serve our higher needs, it can provide a harmonious space to relax, unwind, reflect and restore ourselves.

"It can serve as a place where we can appreciate the beauty, form and colours of nature."

He concludes with, "By creating a space where we can reconnect with Nature, we can provide ourselves the means to heal our mind, body and spirit, and a means to heal the planet also. When we grow gardens, we grow life, which we care for, nurture and partake in."

Numerous websites deal with the benefits of gardening and resources for gardeners. Another valuable one is the ABC's Gardening Australia at www.abc.net.au/gardening. Then there are major online seed retailers including the Diggers Club www.diggers.com.au and Eden Seeds www.edenseeds.com.au.

Now is a great time to work in your garden.

- Leonie Blain