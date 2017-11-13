No better time to sell home

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IF YOU'RE thinking of selling your property in the short-term in the Grafton area, now is the perfect time to do it.

According to RP Data, the median house price for year-on-year results has ticked just over the $300,000 mark and, according to Elders Grafton sales agent Terry Deefholts, it is one of the first times the market has sustained that price level for a year.

"It's been steadily rising since 2013, but now on a year-by-year basis it's the first time it's ticked over $300,000,” he said.

While the shortage of real estate supply within the area is no secret, it is not due to a lack of sales.

"Right at this moment there is a bit of a flurry of properties that have just hit the market in the last fortnight, but what we're finding is they are being snapped up fairly quickly,” Mr Deefholts said.

"We've had three properties become available on McFarlane St in South Grafton, and two of them are now under offer within a short time - one in Bent St is under offer within a week.”

Mr Deefholts said while agents anticipated the prices to rise in the short-term, with the upcoming completion of the highway, they expected a correction within the market.

"I think the market will continue to rise - maybe not at the same rate,” he said.

"Now is still a good time to buy, but sellers will see a correction in the next few years,” he added.

"We're telling people that if you don't want to hold onto your property for a few years to get through that correction, you're better off selling now.”

Mr Deefholts said investment purchasers had dropped in the past six months due to the rising price and a drop in rental yield.

"A lot of the companies that came in were paying top dollar for furnished rentals,” he said.

"That market has now softened.

"Where before they were paying 40% above rental for furnished places, now they're only paying 20% so the attraction to invest is less.

"The treechangers are still number one demographic - people who are coming to their last job, or retiring.

"They sell their place in Sydney and buy in the area and they maybe have a bit more money to spend if they are in competition, so it pays to still have your house competitively priced.”

And if you're in the market for a house in the near future, Mr Deefholts said you were wise to be quick.

"The buyers we're finding are making a decision very quickly,” he said.

"They are still quite discerning, but a lot are coming to us pre-approved and more organised, and it's a good tip that many vendors are favouring those buyers who are pre-approved and ready to go.”