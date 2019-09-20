Menu
No bids for Maclean's iconic landmark

20th Sep 2019 6:30 PM
THE site of the former Argyle Hotel at 205 River St, Maclean, failed to attract any registered bidders at yesterday's on-site auction.

The iconic Maclean CBD building had 25 groups inquire while being on the market, but no bids were made at auction time.

Despite the auction failing to attract any bidders, it did attract some local onlookers.

The Argyle is one of the iconic, landmark commercial properties in the region. The property was built in 1894 and is set on a prime 1004sqm block in the centre of the Maclean CBD.

