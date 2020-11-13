NO BIKE? NO PROBLEM! Get your running shoes on for Ride

Morgan Pilley is getting ready for the Ride For Youth 2020

THIS year, Morgan Pilley won't just be cycling continuously for 24 hours as part of the Clarence Valley Ride For Youth.

He'll run it as well.

The endurance athlete will get down off the bike and do some laps on foot, and for those without bikes, there's a special "running only" ticket available for them to help out the long hours.

The Ride for Youth has been run for the last few years in a collaboration between Morgan and the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House to raise money for much needed youth mental health initiatives.

Organiser Skye Sear said it was looking great for the weekend.

"There's lots of registrations, and people are keen and Morgan's throwing lots of little things in this year," she said.

"He's running, and he might even jump on a BMX as the BMX club are coming out and they've always been really good supporters of the ride."

Ms Sear said they'd also had excellent support from local businesses including a large sponsorship just announced.

"We've had news that Bendigo Bank has stepped up with a $5000 major sponsorship package, which is fantastic," she said.

Morgan Pilley working away in the opening hours of the Clarence Valley Ride for Youth at the Junction Hill criterium track on Saturday.

Morgan will begin the journey on his bike at midday, and at 5.30pm will begin to run the course, and everyone is welcome to join in.

Tickets are available at the website https://www.trybooking.com/BMDWR, and for those who wish to donate to the cause you can donate at https://www.givenow.com.au/rideforyouth2020.

Morgan has returned from his base in Italy to do the event, and undertook 14 days of quarantine in a Sydney hotel to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Standard COVID restrictions will apply at the event at the Junction Hill Criterium Track, and while participants are urged to sign up on the website beforehand, registrations will be taken on the day.