Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Peter Gammell (right) with Kerry Stokes. Mr Gammell’s Octet has signed a partnership with Bank of Queensland. Pic: Hollie Adams/The Australian
Business

No 'binding' deal to sell mags: Seven West

14th Oct 2019 1:48 PM

SEVEN West Media has responded to reports it is in talks to sell its magazine publishing arm to Bauer Media, saying "no binding agreement has been concluded".

"Any agreement, if were to be concluded, would be subject to regulatory approval and obtaining other consents," Seven West Media said in a statement on Monday to the ASX.

Mumbrella and The Australian last week reported that Seven West was in talks to sell Pacific Magazines to Bauer in a deal that would combine two of Australia's biggest magazine publishers.

Pacific Magazines' publications include Marie Claire, Better Homes & Gardens, Women's Health, Men's Health and New Idea, while Bauer publishes Woman's Day, Elle Australia and Empire, among other titles.

Seven West shares were up 5.5 per cent to 38.5 cents at 1316 AEDT.

More Stories

bauer business seven west

Top Stories

    White supremacists leave crude messages on school bus route

    premium_icon White supremacists leave crude messages on school bus route

    Crime Swastikas, white power slogans and deeply disturbing language appears on school bus route overnight

    $21m South Grafton development gets tick

    premium_icon $21m South Grafton development gets tick

    Council News Council to advance Bent St plan

    IN COURT: 64 people appearing in Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people appearing in Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of people appearing in court today

    Want to own your own island? Take a look here

    premium_icon Want to own your own island? Take a look here

    Property Take a look at piece of river paradise that could be yours