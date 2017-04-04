23°
No Bo breaks maiden status with timely win

Matthew Elkerton
| 4th Apr 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 3:25 PM
Dwayne Schmidt with runner Nobo
Dwayne Schmidt with runner Nobo Caitlan Charles

UPDATE: True to form, four-year-old mare No Bro broke her maiden status today for Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt.

In the first of a mega 10-race card, No Bo jumped reasonably well gate four and apprentice jockey Jackson Murphy quickly pulled his way to the lead as per Schmidt's instructions.

Apart from a brief challenge at the 600m by Perfect Rebellion, No Bo ($2.40fav) was unheaded for the remainder and proved too good to win by almost a length ahead of Kevin King trained Vivid Image ($4.20, Kasie Stanley) second and Gordon Yorke trained She Clangs ($4.60, Belinda Hodder).

"A very pleasing, overdue win," Schmidt said. "She's been very honest but unlucky running with slightly better ones. But today she found the right race.

"Everything went to plan, Jackson rode it to a letter. He's got a good nature and horses race well for him.

"I rode a few winners for his master Grant Prosser when I was younger so it's good to be able to put his apprentice on and he's now ridden a couple of winners for me."

Owned by Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie, Schmidt hinted No Bo could be on the market sooner rather than later.

"There's a big chance she'll come up for sale," Schmidt said. "She's been a good buy for us, and we think somebody else should have a turn with her."

ORIGINAL STORY: After 13 starts at the maiden level Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt is hoping unlucky mare No Bo can finally break through the ceiling for an elusive first win in the Kensei Club Closes Soon Maiden Plate (1106m) at Grafton today.

The four-year-old daughter of American Group 1 winner Big Brown, looked her most likely last start at Lismore, after setting the pace before being run down in the straight by Gold Coast four-year-old Geileis.

In fact, the Grafton mare has not been outside the top four at all since joining the Schmidt stable from Gosford back in November last year.

"She has had plenty of chances, but I suppose it might get the best chance (today)," Schmidt said.

"She has been running in good form, she has been running places every race."

One thing that could bring the mare unstuck will be the track rating at the Clarence River Jockey Club, with No Bo only racing on a surface worse than good twice in her career, for two tough results.

"If it doesn't get any more rain it might not be as bad as what the rating suggests," the trainer said. "She has had one go on a heavy track, and it was very heavy and she found herself stranded at the back of the field."

Wauchope apprentice Jackson Murphy will take the reins of No Bo today, giving the mare a 2kg claim helping her drop in weight from the last start.

Schmidt said he expects Murphy to ride her in the same fashion as her last start looking for the right jump out of the gates and to sit within the top three as they turn for the post.

"He suits her well especially with the claim," Schmidt said. "It brings her down a couple of kilos from what she has normally been carrying which can only be a benefit for this race."

No Bo opened the betting markets as a $3.50 favourite after drawing nicely in barrier four but will face a test of speed on her inside.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence river jockey club crjc dwayne schmidt horses no bo racing

