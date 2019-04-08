No bridge too far for future players

HAND IT IN: Ian Huxley, Robyn Gillett and Denise Llewellyn get ready for another hand at the Grafton Bridge Club.

HAND IT IN: Ian Huxley, Robyn Gillett and Denise Llewellyn get ready for another hand at the Grafton Bridge Club. Adam Hourigan

IF YOU have always been intrigued by the game of bridge but apprehensive about taking the plunge, here is your chance to learn one of the world's most popular card games.

The Grafton Bridge Club is offering a special run of weekly lessons for beginners to introduce the logistics of the game and dispel a few myths along the way.

Club president Del Frawley said bridge was a great way to stimulate the mind in a social environment.

"It's good for you mentally, socially and physically,” she said.

"It's competitive and a little more complex to play than euchre or 500 but it's a fascinating game. No hands are ever the same and there are no secrets to playing bridge. You don't have to be a mathematical genius.”

Ms Frawley said you might find you love the pursuit so much it could become a big part of your lifestyle.

"It's a pursuit you can travel with anywhere in the world and meet like-minded people wherever you go,” she said.

The lessons will be conducted by experienced club players, held on Wednesdays, 1.30-3.30pm, from May 1. The course will run for 10 weeks at a one-off cost of $30 and includes a text book and weekly notes to take home.

While the playing of bridge requires a partner, you won't need one to come along to the classes.

Once you have learned the rules and technical aspects of the game you can come along, team up with a partner and enjoy the competition and camaraderie of the weekly sessions held at South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club each Thursday and Friday.

"Don't be scared to try it out,” Ms Frawley said. "Movie stars like John Wayne and Omar Sharif were big bridge fans.”

To book bridge lessons phone Dennis Ford 0447 139 950.

Brief history

The history of contract bridge, one of the world's most popular partnership card games, may be dated from the early 16th-century invention of trick-taking games such as whist. Bridge departed from whist with the creation of Biritch (or "Russian Whist") in the 19th century, and evolved through the late 19th and early 20th centuries to form the present game. It involves two partnerships (table of four people) playing against each other to win tricks and gain points.

Famous bridge players