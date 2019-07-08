Menu
Organisers and special guests of the Beef at the Barrier Event gather for a photo.
Organisers and special guests of the Beef at the Barrier Event gather for a photo. Adam Hourigan
No bull, just big hearts at barriers fundraiser

Adam Hourigan
8th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
THERE weren't too many objections from under the marquee when the rain started falling down at the Beef at the Barriers event.

"We organised the rain for all the farmers," Mitch Donovan said. "They'll all be happy to see it."

Hosted by Ray Donovan stock and station agents, the fundraiser, in its second year, attracted more than 300 people from the rural community and beyond to enjoy.

And there was just as much interest in the beer as the barriers, with steaks flowing from the barbecue at the marquee.

Mr Donovan said it was good to be able to support their charity of choice, Little Windmills, as they supported children's rural health, something which affected most.

"Country people are here coming together for similar interests, but also supporting a good cause," he said.

"When I did the introduction, I asked how many people had kids being babysat, and there could've been 40 kids," he said.

"It's something close to our heart...there's a lot of people that have got kids, and when someone has a sick kid, you go 'geez', it really makes you sick."

Special guest for the event was former Wallaby James Holbeck, who, on his first visit to Grafton, was impressed by the overall turnout and spirit of the community coming together at the races.

Check out who was out and about on South Grafton Cup Day

