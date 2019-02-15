‘Untouchable’: Philip learns his fate

Prince Philip will not be charged over a car accident outside the Queen's Sandringham Estate which left two women requiring hospital treatment.

The Crown Prosecution Service has just announced no further action will be taken against "a driver involved'' in the accident on January 17.

The service said it would not be in the public interest to pursue charges against the Queen's 97-year-old husband, who voluntarily relinquished his driver's licence almost a month after the accident.

"The CPS has carefully reviewed material submitted by the police,'' the service said in a statement.

"We took into account all the circumstances in this case including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driver's licence.

"We have decided it would not be in the public interest to prosecute.''

There was a shocked reaction on social media, with people declaring the prince is "untouchable".

The accident happened when Prince Philip was driving his Land Rover out of a side road at Norfolk near the Sandringham Estate, and pulled out onto a main road.

A car travelling on the main road, being driven by a 28-year-old woman with a 45-year-old front-seat passenger and a baby boy in the rear of the car, "T-boned'' Prince Philip's Land Rover.

The driver received cuts and bruises and was taken to hospital, while the passenger received a broken wrist and also required hospital treatment.

The baby was unharmed.

Prince Philip went to hospital the next day for a check-up.

His car overturned and he was helped out of his wrecked vehicle by passers-by who dragged him out of the sunroof.

Prince Philip later apologised to the two women, saying he hadn't seen their car when he pulled out onto the road, and had been dazzled by the late afternoon sun.

While the driver of the vehicle has never spoken publicly, the passenger, Elizabeth Wainwright, has been critical of the Duke of Edinburgh, and believed he should be charged.

There had been speculation he would face charges, particularly after police reprimanded him when he was photographed two days later driving without a seatbelt.

But the Crown Prosecution Service said all those involved in the crash had been notified of their decision not to proceed.

It said the decision was made after considering all the evidence submitted and "in accordance with the two-stage test in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.''

"Any decision by the CPS does not imply any finding concerning guilt or criminal conduct; the CPS makes decisions only according to the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors and it is applied in all decisions on whether or not to prosecute,'' the service said.