Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Valerie Horton
News

No charges to be laid against council pest, say police

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO CHARGES will be laid after a known council agitator published the addresses of Fraser Coast councillors and CEO Ken Diehm on social media, police have confirmed.

Detectives and uniformed police began their enquiries after the post, shared to a closed Facebook group with more than 2100 followers, was published last Friday.

But Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the investigation had been finalised and "no charges will be preferred against any persons at this time".

While unable to comment on the specifics of the case, he told the Chronicle police investigate "each and every complaint on its own merits and every case is different".

"Police have to investigate every case and be sure an offence has actually been committed and have sufficient evidence to prosecute - that is the sufficiency of evidence test," Det Sr Sgt Harbison said.

"If that test is met then police have to be sure that it is in the public interest to prosecute any matter."

In the now deleted post, the Maryborough resident wrote "twelve locations which would be appropriate for holding funeral services" along with a list of 12 addresses.

The resident routinely criticises council staff, councillors and local media on various social media pages.

While not directly referenced, the list of home addresses were that of Fraser Coast councillors and Mr Diehm.

The post also references the council's proposed list of appropriate parks and gardens where public funerals could be held.

The Chronicle understands the post was originally interpreted by some councillors as a threat to their safety.

Under the Commonwealth Criminal Code, it is an offence to use a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence another person, which can include phone calls, letters, emails and posts on social media including Facebook.

fccouncil fccrime fcpolice fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Court bursting at the seams

    premium_icon Court bursting at the seams

    News 'The proposed extra sitting days would help clear up the Local Court backlog in these regions now, and well into the future.'

    Irish conmen rip off Clarence Valley and move south

    premium_icon Irish conmen rip off Clarence Valley and move south

    News Conmen owe Maclean landscaping business $3300

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners