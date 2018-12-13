No charges to be laid against council pest, say police

NO CHARGES will be laid after a known council agitator published the addresses of Fraser Coast councillors and CEO Ken Diehm on social media, police have confirmed.

Detectives and uniformed police began their enquiries after the post, shared to a closed Facebook group with more than 2100 followers, was published last Friday.

But Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison said the investigation had been finalised and "no charges will be preferred against any persons at this time".

While unable to comment on the specifics of the case, he told the Chronicle police investigate "each and every complaint on its own merits and every case is different".

"Police have to investigate every case and be sure an offence has actually been committed and have sufficient evidence to prosecute - that is the sufficiency of evidence test," Det Sr Sgt Harbison said.

"If that test is met then police have to be sure that it is in the public interest to prosecute any matter."

In the now deleted post, the Maryborough resident wrote "twelve locations which would be appropriate for holding funeral services" along with a list of 12 addresses.

The resident routinely criticises council staff, councillors and local media on various social media pages.

While not directly referenced, the list of home addresses were that of Fraser Coast councillors and Mr Diehm.

The post also references the council's proposed list of appropriate parks and gardens where public funerals could be held.

The Chronicle understands the post was originally interpreted by some councillors as a threat to their safety.

Under the Commonwealth Criminal Code, it is an offence to use a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence another person, which can include phone calls, letters, emails and posts on social media including Facebook.