No Doubt A Lady hoping for a change in fortune

GALLOPER: Tahaila Schmidt with mare No Doubt A Lady, which is set to jump from barrier three in the Exclusive Trophies Maiden Plate. Jarrard Potter

MAIDEN PLATE: Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt will be hoping a change of fortune can help four-year-old mare No Doubt A Lady find an elusive win in the Exclusive Trophies Maiden Plate (1006 metres) this afternoon.

No Doubt A Lady went close with a second in Ballina in July last year, and posted a third the start before that during the July Carnival in Grafton.

With today's race the first of No Doubt A Lady's 2019 campaign after a lengthy spell, Schmidt said he will be looking forward to getting the mare out on the track.

"She can gallop and always has been able to, she is a well bred horse and a nice mare to have around, she just needs a bit of luck to go her way and she will be able to win a few races,” he said.

"She has been a bit unlucky, she has run some good races with not much luck but has come back in fine order and I think she will go on and win a number of races, hopefully starting today.”

With a strong field of runners contesting the maiden plate, Schmidt admitted No Doubt A Lady will need all the luck she can get if she is to post her first victory.

"She will be up against a very tough field, the quality in this race is like a city maiden-type race, so they might be a bit strong for her, but if they look like stopping there's a chance she might run over them.

"I think it's going to be a very tough race especially first up after a spell.”

Today's race marks a drop in distance compared to what No Doubt A Lady usually enjoys, with the mare more experienced over the 1200m.

"It's a bit short for her first up after a spell but we've got a favourable draw out of barrier three, we've got a good jockey in Luke Rolls in the saddle and she is on her home track,” Schmidt said.

"I think she is in with a chance but it's going to be a tough ask first up. There will be other chances around the place, we will just have to travel but I think a home track advantage might help.”