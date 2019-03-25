Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GALLOPER: Tahaila Schmidt with mare No Doubt A Lady, which is set to jump from barrier three in the Exclusive Trophies Maiden Plate.
GALLOPER: Tahaila Schmidt with mare No Doubt A Lady, which is set to jump from barrier three in the Exclusive Trophies Maiden Plate. Jarrard Potter
Horses

No Doubt A Lady hoping for a change in fortune

Jarrard Potter
by
25th Mar 2019 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAIDEN PLATE: Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt will be hoping a change of fortune can help four-year-old mare No Doubt A Lady find an elusive win in the Exclusive Trophies Maiden Plate (1006 metres) this afternoon.

No Doubt A Lady went close with a second in Ballina in July last year, and posted a third the start before that during the July Carnival in Grafton.

With today's race the first of No Doubt A Lady's 2019 campaign after a lengthy spell, Schmidt said he will be looking forward to getting the mare out on the track.

"She can gallop and always has been able to, she is a well bred horse and a nice mare to have around, she just needs a bit of luck to go her way and she will be able to win a few races,” he said.

"She has been a bit unlucky, she has run some good races with not much luck but has come back in fine order and I think she will go on and win a number of races, hopefully starting today.”

With a strong field of runners contesting the maiden plate, Schmidt admitted No Doubt A Lady will need all the luck she can get if she is to post her first victory.

"She will be up against a very tough field, the quality in this race is like a city maiden-type race, so they might be a bit strong for her, but if they look like stopping there's a chance she might run over them.

"I think it's going to be a very tough race especially first up after a spell.”

Today's race marks a drop in distance compared to what No Doubt A Lady usually enjoys, with the mare more experienced over the 1200m.

"It's a bit short for her first up after a spell but we've got a favourable draw out of barrier three, we've got a good jockey in Luke Rolls in the saddle and she is on her home track,” Schmidt said.

"I think she is in with a chance but it's going to be a tough ask first up. There will be other chances around the place, we will just have to travel but I think a home track advantage might help.”

clarence river jockey club crjc dwayne schmidt no doubt a lady
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    premium_icon What a majority government will mean for the Clarence

    Politics 'IF WE have a majority government our policies will be passed through legislation and that is what delivers for the people of Clarence'

    Man arrested twice in one morning for drunken burnouts

    premium_icon Man arrested twice in one morning for drunken burnouts

    News Man accused of drunkenly doing burnouts outside popular resort.

    TOP SAUSAGE: Tastes just like democracy

    premium_icon TOP SAUSAGE: Tastes just like democracy

    Politics Grafton democracy sausages rated

    Grafton race in honour of 'Moose'

    premium_icon Grafton race in honour of 'Moose'

    Horses 'He made himself a personality. He wasn't just a name in the paper.'