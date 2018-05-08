No escape from Queensland's tough justice for Houdini

THERE was no escaping the Queensland's tough new stance against convicted sex offenders for an Ipswich escapologist who has spent the last four years behind bars for the sordid crimes he committed against teenage girls.

Well-known former magician Franky Houdini, 40, was jailed in 2010 after being found guilty on a string of child sex offences after he seduced teenage girls across the region with promises of a modelling career.

Instead he took risqué photos and pornographic videos as well as molesting them.

Houdini is due to be released from jail on September 8 this year.

However, barristers for Attorney-General Jarrod Bleijie lodged an application in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday to have him declared a serious violent offender.

The proceedings got off to a bizarre start after Houdini refused to stand when the judge entered the courtroom.

Houdini, who was dressed in a long flowing white robe, complete with shoulder length hair and beard, told the judge not to take offence because "God forbids him from standing when someone enters or leaves the room".

Crown Prosecutor Jeff Rowls told the court Houdini had refused to take part in the sex offender program while in jail and had been completely uncooperative with psychiatrists who had tried to assess his suitability for release.

"He has refused to comply with all psychiatric assessments only communicating with the doctors via letters," he said.

"Ultimately he is a sex offender who has refused to undertake any rehabilitation programs while in jail.

"The psychiatrist deemed he was a medium to high risk of reoffending if released."

Justice James Douglas asked Houdini, who represented himself, whether he understood the proceedings and if he was willing to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

"God forbids me to have my mind interrogated by these people," he replied.

Justice Douglas found there were reasonable grounds that Houdini posed an unacceptable risk to the community of reoffending if was released.

"You might want to consider legal advice and certainly consider undertaking the high interest sexual offenders program and comply with what is required of you," he told Houdini.

A decision on whether Houdini will be classified as a serious violent offender will be determined once further psychiatric assessments are undertaken.

Justice Douglas further ordered the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service provide all medical records they have on Houdini to respective psychiatrists.