'No fault' law could be the answer to rural health problem

A summit of experts will assess maternity services in the rural and remote parts of Queensland

OBSTETRICIANS would be more willing to run private practices in rural areas if the government covered the financial consequences of medical misadventures, the state's peak medical body has said.

The AMA Queensland has said introducing a No Fault Tort Law, where the government bore the costs of supporting families when patients were damaged by medical misadventure, could help solve the ongoing rural maternity health crisis.

This comes after prominent Mackay obstetrician Dr Bill Boyd yesterday linked the stark decline of maternity health services to legal pressure at the turn of the millennium, which resulted in sky-rocketing insurance premiums for doctors and a subsequent brain drain in rural areas.

A shocking report recently found 40 regional maternity wards throughout Queensland had closed in recent decades, with babies born in those areas four times more likely to die than those born in regional centres where services were available.

Moranbah, Clermont, Collinsville and Bowen have not had maternity wards since 2007.

"AMA Queensland believes women and children who suffer any sort of injury or adverse event following birth deserve and need to have the resources required to deal with the cost of care which could span a lifetime," a spokesperson said.

"However, AMA Queensland believes introducing a No Fault Tort Law where the cost of caring for people damaged as a consequence of medical misadventure is covered by government would ensure families received support while also making it more feasible for obstetricians to run private practices in country areas."

AMA Queensland also said the emergence of a "midwifery model" for patients accessing the public health system has also played a role.

"Many women can go the entirety of their pregnancy without seeing an obstetrician," the spokesperson said.

"However, obstetricians are often called in when medical problems or misadventures occur at birth. In essence, they take all the responsibility even though have had no say in the treatment decisions for the patient to date.

"Younger obstetricians are less likely than older obstetricians to work in such circumstances."

The report found pregnant mums were now travelling up to 600km to give birth, or being forced to spend weeks away from their family in paid accommodation.

It also found more than one child every day was born before arriving at hospital, often at the side of the road.

The State Government has announced a summit of experts will assess maternity services in the rural and remote parts of Queensland, and an expert panel formed in 2014 would be reconvened.