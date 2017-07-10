19°
No favours for Waterhouse in Cup barrier draw

Matthew Elkerton
| 10th Jul 2017 12:35 PM

John Carlton Cup Quality winner Termele for the Paul Murray stable will forego a ballot exemption in the Ramornie Handicap.
RACING: Grafton jockey Ben Looker has drawn the run of the race in the listed $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap on board first up gelding Someday.

The Desleigh Forster eight-year-old has drawn the inside lane in the 1200m listed sprint and will need to show early speed from the gates to outpace Peter and Paul Snowden mare Flippant in barrier two.

Brett Cavanough-trained topweight has been given no favours drawing middle of the field out of barrier seven enlisting the services of veteran jockey Larry Cassidy for the trip.

Long term supporter of the July Carnival Paul Murray won ballot exemption for mare Termele in the John Carlton Cup last week but has decided to not run the mare in the Handicap instead giving stablemate O'Reilly's Revenge a start in the sprint.

After drawing a wide barrier 17 at today's Clarence River Jockey Club barrier luncheon, Murray said the six-year-old gelding will need to show some early pace with four-time Ramornie Handicap winner Robert Thompson in the saddle.

"I think he has travelled up well, he has eaten well this week, he is probably a run short of the Ramornie but he will be competitive," Murray said.

"Robert is on a lot of our horses over the carnival, he knows the track quite well and he knows how to win at Grafton.

"He has drawn 13 so he should be inside mid-field. It is an unfortunate draw but it is done live in front of you so what are you going to do."

 

Jockey Ronnie Stewart puts his head in front right on the line with 2 - First Crush in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.
Meanwhile Gai Waterhouse will have a tough endeavour to win her fourth $160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup (2350m) after Caloundra Cup winner Supply and Demand drew the carpark in barrier 15.

While the four-year-old gelding was just held off the pace in a strong Caloundra Cup run, it is expected he will be uip on the pace and should lead for most of the 2350m run on Thursday.

Graham Hoy-trained gelding Allzin will back up from a disappointing last start at Ipswich from the inside barrier one in the stayer's feature and has enlisted the support of 2016 Grafton Cup winning jockey Peter Graham.

The Cup has been given an international flavour this year with New Zealand bred topweight Benzini for Adrian and Harry Bull drawing a tough barrier 13. Former local jockey Tegan Harrison will take the reins in the feature.

See below for a full field and barrier draw for both features.

$160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m)

The Monstar (Brett Cavanough) - Barrier 7

Boss Lane (Ron Quinton) - Barrier 9

Flippant (Peter and Paul Snowden) - Barrier 2

Mount Nebo (Allan Denham) - Barrier 15

Someday (Desleigh Forster) - Barrier 1

Steel Zip (Pat Duff) - Barrier 4

Badajoz (James Cummings) - Barrier 17

Aomen (Jeremy Sylvester) - Barrier 20

Lucky Tom (Harold Norman) - Barrier 14

Londehero (Matthew Dunn) - Barrier 11

Mogador (James Cummings) - Barrier 19

Sony Legend (Brian Smith) - Barrier 18

O'Reillys Revenge (Paul Murray) - Barrier 13

Calanda (Peter and Paul Snowden) - Barrier 3

Free Standing (Cathleen Rode) - Barrier 5

Evangelist (Lea Selby) - Barrier 8

Taillevent EM (Bruce Hill) - Barrier 16

Red Bowers EM (Matthew Dunn) - Barrier 12

Three Sheets EM (Jeremy Sylvester) - Barrier 10

Steves Surprise EM (Hunter Kilner) - Barrier 6

$160,000 McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup (2350m)

Benzini (Adrian and Harry Bull) - Barrier 13

Supply and Demand (Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott) - Barrier 15

Montauk (Chris Waller) - Barrier 12

Feltre (Brian Smith) - Barrier 3

Morendi (Darren Graham) - Barrier 2

War Baby (Kelvin Hickmott) - Barrier 10

Anton En Avant (Stephen Lee) - Barrier 7

Danjeu (John Thompson) - Barrier 14

More Energy (Jason Coyle) - Barrier 8

Get on the Grange (Allan Kehoe) - Barrier 4

First Crush (Chris Munce) - Barrier 5

Allzin (Graham Hoy) - Barrier 1

Meteorologist (Marcus Wilson) - Barrier 11

Kilmarnock (Lea Selby) - Barrier 9

Stradazzle (Wade Slinkard) - Barrier 6

