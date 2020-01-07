No fines yet for Valley water users

Someone needs to change the washer on this dripping tap. PHOTO: Jessica McGrath

AS THE Clarence gets used to new water restrictions Council urge community to work together to save water.

The Level 1 water restrictions were triggered when the Nymboida River flow dropped below 225ML a day and the Shannon Creek dam reached 80 per cent capacity.

The Nymboida flow rate is 60 megalitres a day and the dam level is at 79 per cent.

Now nearly a month has passed, residents are getting used to the restrictions on outside garden watering, sprinklers and using hoses alternating days.

Clarence Valley Council water efficiency officer Chris Hellyer said no fines had been handed out since the restrictions came into effect, because legally council could only fine residents who were knowingly breaching them.

“Council of course has limited resources to monitor, catch, and fine offenders, so communications have been focused on the community and individual responsibility to conserve water, socially and environmentally,” he said.

“We are ensuring that offenders are warned and notified of the restrictions.”

“Repeat offenders will be fined.”

Some community angst around the restrictions has recently been aired on social media platforms, and some residents had contacted The Daily Examiner expressing frustration at neighbours who were allegedly not complying with the new measures.

However, Mr Hellyer said he advised those concerned with members of the community not complying with the restrictions to inform unknowing or offending neighbours in a kind and friendly manner.

“This is something the community and council need to work together on,” he said.

“Restrictions and water saving actions help ensure that our community has a secure fresh water supply into the future. It is a shared resource and we must each take responsibility.

“We should all be taking take a critical look at how we are using water, and how we can do better.”

And if people wanted council to take action over an offender they must be reported, complete with their own contact information.

“People must be willing to give their own contact details, or else we can do nothing with the information because we have no actual witness willing to confirm the report,” he said.