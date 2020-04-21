No forgetting our anzacs Show us how you’re going to beat COVID-19 on April 25

100 year old World War Two veteran Henry 'Corky' Caldwell held his own parade down Prince St, Grafton, to Memorial Park earlier this month.

ANZAC Day 2020 will be a very different experience for all concerned because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Returned servicemen won’t gather for gunfire breakfasts, Dawn Services, street marches, Last Posts and all the other events that make a proper Anzac Day.

While it won’t be possible for us to completely replace all of that in our coverage of the event this year, we hope to do the next best thing.

We are sure the Clarence Valley community will be doing its best to ensure Anzac Day 2020 still pays homage to all those servicemen who made the supreme sacrifice so we could have the free country we call home.

For example, the Grafton District Services Club has plans to deliver members breakfast on Anzac Day morning.

“In these crazy times we wanted to do something to give our members something to make the day a little special,” said club marketing manager Kristy Essex.

She said the club would deliver a traditional breakfast of bacon and eggs with all the trimmings.

The club’s breakfast will be more family-friendly than the traditional gunfire breakfast of biscuits and jam or tinned beef served with coffee laced with rum or condensed milk.

Traditionally The Daily Examiner devotes pages to its Anzac Day coverage and we certainly plan to continue that tradition.

But we are going to need the community’s help.

We would like to showcase the different ways families, individuals and organisations choose to commemorate Anzac Day this year.

It might a solitary salute wearing service medals at the end of a driveway, or a family breakfast or a get together around TV watching Anzac Day commemorations.

We would like to hear what you plan to do. Send in photos, videos and stories.

If you have an Anzac Day story, send that in too.

Australians have just shown they can beat the coronavirus with their community spirit.

Doing more of the same to show how we feel about our Anzacs would put the icing on the cake.