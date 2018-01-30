NO-GO ZONE: Storm damage lifts lid on park shade

REDEVELOPMENT ON THE WAY: Jacaranda Park's shade sail has been removed.

Ebony Stansfield

EXTENSIVE damage caused by storms in early December led to the removal of the Jacaranda Park playground shade sail.

The shade sail is unlikely to be replaced, as the redevelopment of the park is scheduled to start this year, which will include the installation of a shade sail.

A council spokesman said no specific start date had been set for the redevelopment but it was hoped to be within six months. "It might be sooner, or later, but it will happen, ” he said.

The 2015 Draft Asset Management Plan states council would complete renewal or upgrade works to 27 playgrounds in the Clarence Valley.

Jacaranda Park scored a play rating of five out of the five in the plan, with major repairs and improvement critically needed.

In the plan, Jacaranda Park was upgraded to a regional and destination park, with plans for it to cater for a variety of age groups, to be fenced, feature playground equipment for children with disabilities and a road safety bike track.

Alex Bell Reserve, Wherrett Park, Yamba Oval and Barnier Park were also listed to be upgraded to district playgrounds, which include seating, shade, drinking fountains, rubbish bins, lighting and toilets.