No goalie, no worries as McAuley dominate

HOCKEY: McAuley White has wrapped one hand around the GJ Gardner Interdistrict Challenge shield with a consummate performance against Beaches Seahorses on Brent Livermore Field at the weekend.

Despite missing a goalkeeper for the first 20 minutes of the clash, the McAuley defence stood tall and managed to hold out their opponents in the 4-0 victory.

McAuley White coach Harrison Smith was not there for the clash - he was playing in Lismore with his Royals premier league side -but said he was shocked to hear they were without a goalie.

"I think you can have a nominated fullback who is allowed to hit the ball with their foot inside the circle,” he said.

"I was a little bit nervous when I found out about that, but I think it is just a testament to the extra efforts of our defensive line who managed to hold out the Beaches girls.”

It was a tough slog for the McAuley White side who were without captain Angie Day and under-18s NSW representatives Laura Harley and Josie Green as well as Ruby Hackett.

"We were really keen to win that game, and I think that's what spurred the girls on,” Smith said. "It brings us one step closer to taking out the interdistrict competition. It's going to be hard to catch us now.”

It was the second win of the weekend for the McAuley side who also put away a valiant Barbs Helgas 3-1 in catch up hockey action on Friday night.

With lower player numbers, Smith was forced to call on reserve grade star Carmel Walker to step up for the side and the coach believes he may have unearthed the club's next first grade star.

"She was unbelievable, she just created so many chances for our side,” he said.

In other women's action City Bears downed Urunga Stingrays and Sailors Roches went down to Orara Gems.