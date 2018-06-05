Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWER MOVES: Murphy Thompson in action for McAuley White in GJ Gardner Homes Interdistrict clash against Beaches Seahorses.
POWER MOVES: Murphy Thompson in action for McAuley White in GJ Gardner Homes Interdistrict clash against Beaches Seahorses. Shirleyanne Thompson
Hockey

No goalie, no worries as McAuley dominate

5th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: McAuley White has wrapped one hand around the GJ Gardner Interdistrict Challenge shield with a consummate performance against Beaches Seahorses on Brent Livermore Field at the weekend.

Despite missing a goalkeeper for the first 20 minutes of the clash, the McAuley defence stood tall and managed to hold out their opponents in the 4-0 victory.

McAuley White coach Harrison Smith was not there for the clash - he was playing in Lismore with his Royals premier league side -but said he was shocked to hear they were without a goalie.

"I think you can have a nominated fullback who is allowed to hit the ball with their foot inside the circle,” he said.

"I was a little bit nervous when I found out about that, but I think it is just a testament to the extra efforts of our defensive line who managed to hold out the Beaches girls.”

It was a tough slog for the McAuley White side who were without captain Angie Day and under-18s NSW representatives Laura Harley and Josie Green as well as Ruby Hackett.

"We were really keen to win that game, and I think that's what spurred the girls on,” Smith said. "It brings us one step closer to taking out the interdistrict competition. It's going to be hard to catch us now.”

It was the second win of the weekend for the McAuley side who also put away a valiant Barbs Helgas 3-1 in catch up hockey action on Friday night.

With lower player numbers, Smith was forced to call on reserve grade star Carmel Walker to step up for the side and the coach believes he may have unearthed the club's next first grade star.

"She was unbelievable, she just created so many chances for our side,” he said.

In other women's action City Bears downed Urunga Stingrays and Sailors Roches went down to Orara Gems.

beaches seahorses gha gj gardner homes grafton hockey association hockey interdistrict challenge mcauley white
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Emergency services respond to truck, car crash

    Emergency services respond to truck, car crash

    Breaking TWO vehicles have collided on the Pacific Highway in South Grafton this evening, with emergency services responding to the crash

    Crime spree ends in jail time

    premium_icon Crime spree ends in jail time

    News Woman who used a replica firearm in a car-jacking attempt sentenced

    • 5th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    OPINION: Put a stop to sexual assaults

    OPINION: Put a stop to sexual assaults

    News OPINION: Our cadet journalist writes about sexual assault

    • 5th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Infamous pothole back again

    Infamous pothole back again

    News Near McAuley Catholic College and BP Tornik is an infamous pothole

    • 5th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners