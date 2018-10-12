No 'gun nation' plan for Clarence, says Cansdell

Steve Cansdell announces he is running as a candidate for the seat of Clarence as a member of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party.

THERE will be no "gun nation” preference deal between the Shooters Fishers and Farmers and One Nation parties in the seat of Clarence at the next state election.

The SFF candidate for the seat, Steve Cansdell, said One Nation would need to field a candidate first and even then he ruled out preference deals with any party.

"I'm not sure what One Nation wants to do here,” Mr Cansdell said. "If they want to field (a candidate) that's fine.

"But I won't be telling anyone who to preference. As far as I'm concerned I'll be saying vote one for me and two, three, four etc for whoever else they want.”

Mr Cansdell said recent polling showing the government and opposition at 50:50 gave his party and other minority parties a real opportunity to have the balance of power.

"Not just in the Upper House, but this time in the Lower House,” he said.

Yesterday news broke of secret talks under way between One Nation and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers to form an alliance and possible preference swaps. The report said new polling showed Pauline Hanson's party shaping as a powerful political force in next year's state election.

The polling showed Pauline Hanson's One Nation rapidly overtaking the SFF party as the new home of the NSW regional protest vote. The figures, compiled for the Nationals and obtained by News Limited, show One Nation recording a stronger first-preference vote than the SFF party across 13 of 16 regional seats.