No hiding these gems of meals at Jacaranda Hotel

Craig Want and Larissa Cox show off some of the meals going out in another busy service for the Hidden Gem restaurant at the Jacaranda Hotel

JACARANDA Hotel publican Craig Want is busily helping out the usual lunch time rush when he gets a compliment from a satisfied diner.

"We'll be back", they say as he clears their plates.

It's a common reaction Mr Want said, with the Hidden Gem restaurant at the pub crowded day and night.

Jacaranda Hotel opening hours today are 11- 10pm. The Hidden Gem Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner with beautiful... Posted by Jacaranda Hotel Grafton on Friday, 7 August 2020

"They're excellent meals, and they're reasonably priced," he said.

"We've got a great chef who puts out great food - I mean there's schnitzels for $12 for example, and everything's popular."

Attracting the attention of a wider audience, chef Nerida Cotten's $15 ribs and wings served on a Friday led to her being named as one of the top 10 regional pub chefs in the state at last year's AHA awards in Sydney.

"And if we served this in Sydney, we wouldn't be able to move. There'd be people waiting at the door," Mr Want said.

Mr Want said that in changing times, it was important to provide meals for a range of crowds that were good quality and reliable.

"They love it," he said. "The meals are out quick. You order and it's out soon - some places you go to you're waiting an hour for a meal.

"We're really happy with the way things are going."

Neds Burger of The Week Buttermilk Pork w' Bacon, Battered Onion Rings & Maple Mayo on Garlic Sub w' Fries $20 😋😋😋 Posted by The Hidden Gem Restaurant on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

As for Mr Want's favourite, he had a long thing through the extensive menu.

"(Nerida) makes a burger every week, and last week she made this buttermilk chicken burger which was beautiful," he said.

"This week she's got buttermilk pork burger. For $20 it's a huge meal and I haven't tasted it yet, but I've seen it and it looks great."