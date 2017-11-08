No highway leads to a property boom

NO LONGER a town divided by the busy Pacific Highway, Urunga property prices are booming with a recent sale returning in excess of $2million.

The rural property at 8 Old Punt Rd (pictured) has been sold by Lyndell Cardow of Cardow & Partners for $2.25million after just 38 days on the market.

The 25ha pasture property is almost a private island with deep-water frontage and an elegantly renovated five-bedroom home.

Ms Cardow said the unique property represented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the buyer.

"You're really right in the heart of Urunga but you feel like you're on an island without any neighbours," she said.

The new owners plan to run cattle on the property.

The sale is one of four $1million-plus results in Urunga since the town was bypassed by the highway almost 18 months ago.

Ms Cardow, who grew up in Urunga and began working in the family real estate business at 15, said times have changed.

"Urunga never used to get those million-dollar properties but with the bypass it's become a more attractive place for retirees and young families," she said. "The whole town has seen significant growth prices in the last 12 months, around 10 to 15 per cent for most properties, and some even more."

While the $2.25million sale is a significant price, it is not a record for the town.

An 84ha block of land on the old Pacific Highway, earmarked for subdivision, sold for $3.7million in December last year.

Ms Cardow said the bypass of the town has been the major factor in the demand and growth in property.

"A series of factors are behind the change but the highway is the big one," she said.

"It went right through the centre of Urunga and now those properties are not getting that highway noise.

"It's also more attractive to developers because it was more expensive to develop property when highway noise was a factor because they would have had to build sound barriers."

The current median house price in Urunga is $500,000 according to Corelogic, up $65,000 on the same time last year and $35,000 more than the Coffs Harbour median.

"You'd hope the steady growth continues," Ms Cardow said.

"There are so many people who want to live here now and a lot from Sydney and other cities who want to live or retire here because of the wonderful lifestyle.

"We have such friendly people and it feels like you're in a rural town but right on the coast. The word of mouth -particularly from travellers - about us is only growing."

Top 5 sales since the bypass:

1. 4040 Giinagay Way - $3.7 million

2. 8 Old Punt Rd - $2.25 million

3. 27 Atherton Dr - $1.61 million

4. 2 old Punt Rd - $1.55 million

5. 3 Dolphin Court $949,000