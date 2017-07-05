No holding back for amputee sports star

SENIOR SPORTSPERSON: Reaching the level of black belt takes years of training, dedication and commitment, as well as strength, balance and timing.

Now imagine doing all that with just one leg.

Not only has Peter Webster become the first person in Shito Ryu Renbuken karate to earn a black belt as a leg amputee, but before that the 55-year-old also secured silver and bronze medals at the World Masters Games at dragon boating, before he began the gruelling training for his black belt.

For his achievements in the water and in the dojo, Webster has won the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month award for June.

After losing his left leg in a motorcycle accident a few days before Christmas in 1988, Webster said he has taken part in a lot of sports he probably wouldn't have if it weren't for the accident.

"It's not in my nature to give up, and I don't really look at it as a disability, I just think about things I want to have a go at and I can either do it or modify it slightly so that I can,” he said.

"My whole life philosophy has been to give things a go ever since I've lost my leg.

"I was also a skipper on a rescue boat before I came to Yamba, and as far as I know I'm the only skipper to be on a rescue boat in the world to have an artificial limb, so I did that for ten years.

"You don't let things hold you back. Everything the other guys try, I give it a go too.”

Before getting involved in dragon boating and martial arts, Webster was also a paralympic powerlifter, and up until 2000 was selected in two Paralympic teams and won international gold medals.

Webster said he enjoys the camaraderie and teamwork involved in taking part in Shito Ryu Renbuken karate.

"It puts a philosophy through you that you can take throughout your whole life,” he said.

"It teaches you how to control your body, and how to be precise, it's really good.”

When it comes to dragon boating, Webster said he gets a thrill from the competition.

"It's always really tight competition, when you're in a team you've got 20 other paddlers and usually when you get into the higher competitions it's really tight,” he said.

"Everybody who competes is really friendly so the whole sport is really friendly.”