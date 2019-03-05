No indication of community consultation for ALS move

THE Aboriginal Legal Service has given no indication further community discussion will be had ahead of the recently pushed back relocation to Coffs Harbour.

Australian Services Union deputy secretary Judith Wright said last week staff had been informed the Grafton office would remain open for business until June 30, several months later than the originally proposed March 31 move date.

Ms Wright said she was hopeful the postponement would allow for more community contact.

ALS acting CEO Janelle Clarke said the decision to postpone was made "in the spirit of consultation" but gave no information on what discussion would be had with staff or community members.

"The ALS board is confident with their decision and the change will result in a stronger, more efficient and improved service delivery capacity to Aboriginal communities in the ALS Northern Region," Ms Clarke said.

"Strategically, ALS must work in areas like Coffs Harbour where demand for our legal and support services are critical."

However, the ALS did not respond when asked whether a community forum of any kind is on the cards before the June relocation.

With the move now several months after the coming state election, it is hoped by many that it will give the organisation an opportunity to campaign for funding and potentially hold two offices, in both Grafton and Coffs Harbour.

The ALS did not respond when asked about the cost of moving last week despite allegations the organisation may be tens of thousands of dollars in debt.