Stepdad's tribute after brutal death: 'I just want justice'

Dallas Bolton has painted his Mack truck to remember his stepson, Curtis. DEIRDRE SMITH

NO JAIL sentence will deliver enough justice to the nurse who was yesterday sentenced to nine years' prison for the manslaughter of her nephew, who was in her care.

The boy's stepfather, Stanthorpe truckie and former Warwick man Dallas Bolton, was in court to witness his former partner's sister sentenced over the death of 10-year-old Curtis in 2015.

He drove his Mack truck, decorated with the words "In loving memory Curtis James, 28.11.04-19.7.15", to the court as a tribute to the little boy he thought of every day.

Jodie Maree Powell, 46, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Curtis in a Brisbane home on July 19, 2015, and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, while armed. She will be eligible for parole after serving three years and six months.

The trained nurse, a former Mater Hospital head of infectious diseases, would have been aware Curtis was extremely unwell, according to Justice Martin Burns.

An autopsy found Curtis had more than 200 injuries, including abrasions, bruising and haemorrhaging. The court heard Powell had cared for Curtis from when he was three, but he had no real medical attention, despite several problems, from 2001.

Mr Bolton said while the relationship with Curtis's mother broke down "not a day goes by when I don't think about him".

"I think what I've missed out on, what I could teach him," he said.

"I loved doing absolutely everything with him."

Mr Bolton has lived in Stanthorpe for 10 months and was in Warwick for nine years before.

He said he had driven his truck to the Supreme Court once when Ms Powell was committed to stand trial and again last Friday when she pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Curtis.

In 2004, when Mr Bolton met Kristie, Curtis's mum, she had one child and was pregnant. He was there when Curtis was born and said he was the baby's primary carer for 20 months until he returned to work as a truck driver.

Curtis Powell was found dead in a home at Mackenzie after being placed in care of his aunt.

Mr Bolton said he heard the news about Curtis's death as he was eating dinner with a friend and heard a news report that a 10-year-old boy had died in the suburb where he knew Curtis lived.

He drove to the house and was confronted by the sight of "police everywhere".

"I just want justice for a little man. It's only a little bit of justice as no term will be ever enough to replace his life," he said.