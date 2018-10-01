NO KRYPTONITE: Superman soars to Bridge to Bridge redemption

Superman driver Darren McGuire tries to cover up as observer Brad Armstrong sprays him with champagne during the 2018 Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge.

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: They had to fight through gear box troubles, a cracked exhaust and terrible water conditions, but nothing was going to stop the Superman team from returning to the Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge winner's circle.

But not only did the Superman crew take out overall honours, they came within a minute of breaking the race record on a day when records should not have been threatened.

"It was a pretty tough day in the office out there, it wasn't disgraceful but it was pretty average water conditions,” Superman driver Darren McGuire said.

"We knew there wasn't going to be a race record broken today, but to come within one minute of it, that was a bloody good time.”

HIGH SPEED: Superman takes off from the start line during the 2018 Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge.

The team, which also includes observer Brett Armstrong and skiers Daniel Cotten and Daniel Graziano, exorcised 12 months of anguish after they were forced to pull out of the race last year in what would have been a fifth straight Bridge to Bridge title.

"It was a good win today, it is a bit of redemption. The problem is the machinery is getting pushed so hard, people don't quite understand what goes into keeping the boat afloat,” McGuire said.

"When you are doing close to 200km/h on the water, 20 pound of boost and sitting well over 6000 revs for 30 minutes straight, it is hard for any bit of machinery.”

Superman finished the 108km journey in an impressive 36.33 minutes, a touch under 20 seconds ahead of superclass first timers Arkham Asylum.

But it was a win that appeared to be dead and buried on Friday afternoon for the experienced crew after they suffered multiple setbacks after arriving in Grafton.

Daniel Graziano, Daniel Cotten, Brad Armstrong and Darren McGuire of Superman celebrate their fifth win from the past six years during the 2018 Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge. Matthew Elkerton

"We have had a couple of gear box issues, and we had one there that was untested, we had no time so we threw it in late on Thursday night and headed straight up here,” McGuire said.

"We put her out in the water on Friday and she had no reverse. It was still going forward and we probably could have raced it, but I thought with no reverse it was probably going to drop its guts so we went to Plan B.

"A mate of mine brought a spare gear box up from Sydney to help us out, and I took the boat around to Disco Marine and JD and the boys opened the shop up and had it up and running within an hour.”

But that was not the last of the team's concerns.

"We got it going and then we noticed one of the new exhaust pipes had a massive crack in it,” he said. "I thought that would be the end of us. One of the locals here Lex Jones, he is just a legend, we went out to his place and he welded it up with a stick welder. It held on for the race and that is all that matters.”

Three competitors head off under the Grafton Bridge during yesterday's annual Classic Concrete Pumping Grafton Bridge to Bridge. Robin Smith captured this aerial view of the annual ski-race Classic from his drone. Robin Smith

McGuire said the support they had received over the weekend was a testament to the spirit of the Clarence Valley community.

"I have been coming to Grafton for this race for 15 years and the people here are just the best,” he said. "Whether you win, lose or don't even start, you should always come up to Grafton for the Bridge to Bridge. It is a good weekend filled with good people.”

Full results in tomorrow's edition of The Daily Examiner.