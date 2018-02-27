The sign displayed at the end of Clarence Street notifying motorists (except Taxi's) they can't use the exit to get onto the Bridge during 3-6pm Monday to Friday. Ebony Stansfield News No left turn making buses late says operator

A LEFT turn ban onto Clarence Street in the afternoon is making buses late according to a local operator. Motorists were officially banned from using the Clarence Street turn-off onto Grafton Bridge from 3-6pm Monday to Friday, with the exemption of taxis and emergency vehicles. Manager and bus driver Rob Singh from Atwal Buses said not having access to Clarence street during this time has added 15-20 minutes to their trips in the afternoons. "You aren't just making people late, you are holding South-side buses up as well. We all link up in buses to South Grafton to Grafton side, and some of those guys over there are waiting 15 minutes with kids on board," Mr Singh said. Owner and operator Harvey Atwal from BNA buses said he wants an exemption for buses in the afternoons, to make things safer and quicker for students. "If we could get an exemption to go through Clarence Street and safer to get kids home on time, they get delayed all the time. That's what it's all about." Bus drivers have to use other streets such as Villiers to get onto the bridge and Mr Singh said a heavy vehicle can't physically take the roundabout in one lane. "Issues are on the roundabout; heavy vehicles take up more room, people don't understand that." "We see road rage incidents where they can get a bit pushy and shovvy and get out of their cars and don't care what's going on ... it slows traffic down." A spokesperson from Clarence Valley Council said all traffic besides taxis and emergency vehicles were banned because of a traffic management issue. "People would queue up there, and all the traffic in Garden street near the KFC in front of Tafe they would stop to let the traffic in ... holding the traffic behind it."