NO LET DOWN: Championships race day going ahead as planned

Action on the track at Blues Brews and Barbecues on Saturday. Photo: Jojo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Action on the track at Blues Brews and Barbecues on Saturday. Photo: Jojo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

RACING: DESPITE incessant showers overnight, the annual Blues, Brews and Barbecues race day will be going ahead in all its glory at the Clarence River Jockey Club today.

The meeting which has become an annual institution for the action off the track, will also feature some of the highest quality racing on the Northern Rivers with the running of the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships Qualifier.

The day will be highlighted with craft beers and gourmet food as well as live blues music on the Westlawn, featuring acts such as Phil Emmanuel, Sam Fletcher and the Mal Eastick Band.

>>>RELATED: Your ULTIMATE guide to the Country Championships qualifier

>>>RELATED: Cejay returns to scene of horrific race fall

>>>RELATED: Hodder excited at getting first sight of stable newcomer

On the track there will also be the Yamba Golf and Country Club Cup, with Jason Reilly-trained gelding Ministry of Fear ready to scare his opponents off the track.

Two Grafton trainers will feature in the main race of the day, the Country Championships Qualifier, with Wayne Lawson and Danielle Campbell confident their charges Dominant Crown and Defence Witness can earn a spot in the $400,000 final at Royal Randwick next month.

Grafton will also be represented in the main race by two jockeys, with Ben Looker and Matt McGuren both saddling up for the ride.

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn has the highest chance of winning the race with both favourites Snitz and Runway Ready heading a five-pronged attack for the stable.

Read our extensive guide on the Country Championships qualifier before you head out to the track to enjoy the festivities.