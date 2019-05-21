No limit to army recruits for Red Shield Appeal campaign

ON THE MARCH: Red Shield are looking for volunteers for this weekend's annual door knock appeal to raise money to help the less fortunate in the community.

ON THE MARCH: Red Shield are looking for volunteers for this weekend's annual door knock appeal to raise money to help the less fortunate in the community. Tim Howard

THE Salvation Army says there is no cap on the number of helpers it can use for its annual Red Shield Appeal in Grafton.

The Salvos have set a target of $8million nationwide from this doorknock and local Salvation Army captain Martin Herring said a proportion of that will go to the 300 people a month they help in the area.

Captain Herring said the Salvation Army needs as many volunteers as possible to help raise crucial funds for the Red Shield Appeal.

He encouraged people to become volunteers in the door knock on both days of the weekend.

"We cannot do this alone,” Captain Herring said. "We all have the opportunity to be beacons of hope for others and by partnering with The Salvation Army for just a few hours over the Red Shield Appeal weekend, you can give hope where it's needed most.”

"The Red Shield Appeal is a fun and simple way that Australians can really make a difference in alleviating the hardship being faced by so many people, right across our nation.

"Hardship does not discriminate. More Australians from all walks of life are turning to The Salvation Army for help and we need the public's support now to ensure we can continue to help those doing it tough.”

Captain Herring said the need for the service the Salvo's provide continues to grow.

He the many natural disasters that have hit the country in recent times and the growing number of the effect of continual rises in the cost of living has turned hundreds of thousands of Australians to The Salvation Army for support.

"Over the past 12 months, the Salvos have supported more than 38,000 people experiencing homelessness, 14,000 people overcoming addiction, provided over 50,000 financial counselling sessions, given care to 5,000 people experiencing family violence, and assisted more than 150,000 people with emergency relief,” Captain Herring said.

In the Clarence Velley, through our Grafton and Maclean Centres, we are regularly helping people with emergency relief.

He said this relief included financial, food and clothing assistance as well as a place where they can come and talk about the problems they are facing.

"It helps people develop their financial awareness with the goal of relieving financial stress; offers counselling to help people achieve life goals beyond their immediate challenges,”

Locally we are helping close to 300 people a month and more than ever,

Locally, people can donate at one of our Static point donation spots in Shopping World Grafton, Grafton Mall, and Bunnings Grafton (Sat & Sun only), Yamba Shopping Centre, SPAR Shopping Centre Maclean (Sat only).

In Grafton we will also be conducting a door-knock event on the 25 & 26 May. People can be ready to donate or, if they are able, they may come and be a collector in our Door Knock Appeal. If they would like to help with the collecting they can contact the church office on 6643 1650, or turn up at 91 Oliver St at 9am on Saturday 25th and / or Sunday 26th May. Children will need supervision by an adult.

The Salvation Army has a long history of coming alongside Australians in need. For more than 135 years, the Salvos in Australia have been committed to helping those doing it tough.

To volunteer for this year's Red Shield Appeal, please call the Grafton church Office on 6643 1650, o or register online at salvationarmy.org.au.

You can donate to the Red Shield Appeal by calling 13 SALVOS (13 72 58), online at salvationarmy.org.au, in person at any Westpac branch or Salvos Stores or by posting your cheque to PO Box 9888 in your capital city.