No love lost as Tszyu, Hogan dish it out

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos FEBRUARY, 15, 2021: Tim Tszyu and Dennis Hogan pose for a photo at Fox Sports Studios in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Tim Tszyu is a one-dimensional fighter who will lose his chance at a world title, rival Dennis Hogan declared ahead of their showdown next month.

Tszyu and Hogan will fight on March 31 at Newcastle Entertainment Centre, an event that will be announced at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The pair came together Monday and the heavy tension was evident from the moment they faced off, with Tszyu stating afterwards that he'd knock out Hogan.

Australia’s best two super-welterweights are ready to face off.

But the Irish-born Queenslander says the undefeated Tszyu, who is poised to get a shot at WBO super-welterweight champion Brian Castano should he win this bout, is in for a huge shock.

"He's one dimensional, no one could ever call me that," Hogan said.

"My angles and with my movement, I've got a great chin, I can land punches, I don't have a high knockout percentage but I can change up someone's plan in a fight with a hard punch in the head, body punches, too.

"I know I will win this fight.

"I've been getting messages from the United States, from people I don't even know, saying Tim has made a big mistake.

"I put the feelers out and they took it, so they're as confident as we are. But I feel I've earned the right to be this confident, they certainly haven't yet."

But Tszyu dismissed Hogan as a mere challenger, questioning his ability having lost his two world title challenges against undefeated superstars Jarmall Charlo (31-0, 22KO) and Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29KO) in his past two bouts, stepping up to middleweight to fight Charlo in New York.

"I'm not letting it go the distance, that's for sure," Tszyu said.

Tim Tszyu has been on a tear in recent fights.

"He can run all he wants, he can tip tap, but this isn't going the distance.

"The level I believe I'm at, I'm going to take these guys out. It shouldn't be a problem.

"Every time I've had the chance to prove myself, what have I done? Showed everyone what I truly am.

"He is standing in the way of everything I've ever worked for.

"Nothing worries me at all, honestly. This is a fight I've wanted, a fight that I know is going to challenge me, a fight that I know 100 per cent that I'm going to win.

"He hasn't won when it counts.

"He's just a bit off the world title level, and I believe I'm more than just world title level so in this fight I intend to show the different levels.

"He was climbing up to the top, but then he had a loss, and then another loss.

"So you can dream all you want, but time is running out, age is running out."

Tszyu (17-0, 13KO) and 35-year-old Hogan (28-3-1, 7KO) are the best super-welterweights in the country, and this fight marks 23 years since Tszyu's father Kostya had the last of his seven fights in Newcastle, knocking out Calvin Grove in the first round.

Kostya's manager Glen Jennings, who now manages Tim, said: "Kostya saw Newcastle as his second home, and I always said to Tim that one day we would take him there to fight."

Tszyu, 26, is confident of blowing through Hogan and getting Castano to Australia for a world title fight, after the Argentinian dominated Patrick Teixeira last weekend to win the belt via unanimous decision.

"Hopefully we're able to logistically make that fight, Castano impressed me, his workrate, his fitness levels, his strength, it was impressive," Tszyu said.

"Teixeira, I always knew he was the weakest link in the super-welterweight division.

"A fight with Castano definitely interests me.

"We're doing things no other country is doing, fighting in front of crowds, so 100 per cent that fight can be made here."

Originally published as No love lost as Tszyu, Hogan dish it out ahead of big fight