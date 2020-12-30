Menu
Music business Guitar Exchange has prompted outrage after images of this anti-mask sign on the front door were uploaded to social media. The sign says "fragile" people wearing a mask are not permitted to enter.
Health

‘No masks permitted’: Outrage over sign

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
30th Dec 2020 1:37 PM

A Queensland business has come under fire for a bizarre sign banning face masks in its store and demanding "fragile" people not enter.

Morayfield music shop Guitar Exchange was bombarded with negative reviews on Google on Tuesday after images of the sign, pinned to the business's front door, were shared across social media.

Despite Queensland not having a strict policy on mask enforcement, Guitar Exchange's sign states no masks are permitted in the store.

"Your Body Makes Particles When You Are Healing … They Are Not Contagious," the store's sign reads.

It ends with the message: "If You are fragile and believe you need to wear a mask, do not enter."

Users have accused the business of being anti-science and having "no regard for customer safety" in excoriating Google reviews.

The sign is pinned to the front door of the Morayfield music business.

 

One eagle-eyed user first raised the issue in September, writing: "Clearly none of you have a science degree to be advertising this. What an absolute joke of a shop."

"No regard for hygiene or their customers' safety. Avoid this place like the plague," another user wrote on Tuesday night.

Guitar Exchange has been contacted for comment.

 

The Queensland state government does not have a mask enforcement policy due to community transmission being under control.

On its website, Queensland Health recommends keeping a mask on hand when social distancing guidelines cannot be followed or if people are using public transport.

"Face masks alone will not protect you from COVID-19. Social distancing is the gold standard of COVID-19 prevention methods, coupled with washing your hands regularly," the government's website reads.

Originally published as 'No masks permitted': Outrage over sign

