No more pokies in Clarence?

OUT OF the Clarence Valley's 35 licensed establishments with gaming, only eight hotels and four clubs in the local government area fall outside the new "high-risk category”, a term introduced as part of proposed poker machine laws by the NSW Government.

All of Grafton, South Grafton, Yamba, Maclean and Iluka fall in the Band 3 (highest) classification. The number of gaming machines in these 21 pubs and 14 clubs will be capped via the new laws, and the venues will be unable to increase their Gaming Machine Threshold via the current Local Impact Assessment scheme that determines whether a venue can increase its allotment.

Glenreagh, Coutts Crossing, Copmanhurst, Corindi, Red Rock, Lawrence, Brushgrove and Ulmarra all fall into the Band 2 determination.

Department of Liquor Gaming and Racing statistics show there are 399 gaming machine entitlements in the Maclean/Yamba/Iluka area, and 315 in the Grafton area.

Each area is assigned a score with a weighting of 70 per cent Socio-Economic Indexes for Area, 15 per cent gaming machine expenditure per capita and 15 per cent number of gaming machines per capita.

The bottom 20 per cent (those with the highest levels of socio-economic disadvantage) are put into Band 3, the next 30 per cent are put into Band 2 and the remaining 50 per cent (those with the lowest levels of socio-economic disadvantage) are put into Band 1.

Racing minister Paul O'Toole said it was the first time the government had capped the number of gaming machines in high-risk areas.

"About 20 per cent of NSW will become a 'no go' zone for additional machines, ensuring the number of machines in these high-risk areas can only ever fall,” Mr O'Toole said.

He also said additional machines would not be able to be traded or leased into the high-risk areas.