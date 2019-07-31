No more: Seibold only wants the best

ANTHONY Seibold has drawn a cultural line-in-the-sand at Red Hill, with the Broncos coach warning Brisbane players to work harder or risk being axed from the club.

On the eve of their blockbuster against Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium Friday night, leading Broncos stars have revealed Seibold's zero-tolerance approach to break the longest premiership drought in Brisbane's history.

A former employee of the Storm, Seibold is acutely aware of the standards of excellence that have made Craig Bellamy's Melbourne the NRL's most consistent team of the past decade.

While Seibold is not adopting a copycat mentality in trying to bring a Storm-like ruthlessness to the Broncos, Wayne Bennett's successor will not tolerate laziness, mediocrity and unprofessionalism at Red Hill.

Brisbane's former No.1 strike centre James Roberts, who battled an achilles problem for more than a year, was moved on just five months into Seibold's tenure after being challenged to work harder on his rehabilitation.

The eighth-placed Broncos have gone a month without a defeat and prop Matt Lodge says Brisbane's longer-term goal of clinching the club's seventh premiership hinges on buying into Seibold's methods.

"I would love to see it (Brisbane emulating the Storm)," Lodge said.

"I am a big fan of what they (Melbourne) do.

Seibold has the Broncos back on track. AAP Image/Darren England.

"We are not trying to be a cookie-cutter and copy exactly what they do because we have got our own style and our own type of players.

"But I think Seibs is doing a good job of almost clearing people out who don't want to buy into working hard and doing everything they need to do to make sure the team is winning, and training hard.

"It is the whole package here. If people aren't prepared to do that at the Broncos, we don't really want them in the team."

Seibold said his three years under Bellamy at Melbourne gave him a compelling insight into the work ethic required to win premierships.

"We have different players, but I learnt so much from my time down there (the Storm)," Seibold said.

"It's a special club - but this is a special club, too.

"You have seen the best of this squad in patches, but we'll get better, whether it's this year or next year, and that's all I ask."

Seibold knows missing the finals in unacceptable. AAP Image/Darren England.

Ironically, Melbourne built their foundations on the success of the Broncos in the 1990s and fullback Anthony Milford concedes missing the finals would be unacceptable for a Brisbane club with a top-four mandate.

"We hold a pretty high standard here at the Broncos," he said.

"Seibs has come in and said no different. He's holding everyone and each and all of us accountable for ourselves and that hasn't changed. We're just trying to get better every day.

"There's about six weeks to go and our numbers between the top eight, we're not safe at all.

"We're no different (to Melbourne's standards). We set a pretty high standard here and we just need to nail that every week and every day."