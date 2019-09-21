No more tears at the hairdresser

ESSENTIAL SERVICE: Giggles and Scissors founder Pam Waring-Baker with client Doug, 11, who is autistic and epileptic.

A TRIP to the hairdressing salon can be a relaxing and indulgent treat for some, but for children with special needs, it can be a daunting experience.

Clarence Valley-raised hairdresser Pam Waring-Baker is looking to change that with her mobile hairdressing service, Giggles & Scissors.

Operating in Brisbane, Ms Waring-Baker found specialty children's hairdressing services were lacking, and decided to do something about it.

"I moved to Brisbane in 2007, and saw a gap in the market. From my time abroad in London from 2005 to 2007, I had developed a love of children's hairdressing, especially working with children who found the process terrifying and special needs children, working to turn haircuts into a trip they looked forward to,” she said.

"Also realising these children needed me to come to them, they couldn't cope with a salon environment. It was a crazy idea to start out on my own, but I took the leap and haven't looked back.”

In addition to her monthly charity work with the Ronald McDonald Foundation, where she volunteers her services to families with sick children, she has built up a strong repour with many families across Brisbane.

Pam's talent as an experienced stylist allows her to get the job done, but it's the heart she has for her line and work and the warmth she has for the clients she gains, that has allowed her to build a trusted and successful empire within the Brisbane community.

Celebrating tens years in business, Ms Waring-Baker said she continues to use her country girl grit to change the way of hairdressing in a competitive and metropolitan climate.