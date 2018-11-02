No more trouble for bridge over Yamba's waters

JOB COMPLETE: Kevin Hogan, Chris Gulaptis and Jim Simmons give a bridge contractor a hand getting rid of the signs to open the Romiaka Channel bridge.

THERE were no lines painted, and the tar on the road was still glistening, but for three representatives of government, they couldn't wait to open the new bridge at Romiaka Channel.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons joined with contractors Delaney Civil to christen the new crossing, hours before cars began to use the new bridge.

The project, which had been delayed due to the discovery of indigenous sites and wet weather, was first announced in 2016 by then acting prime minister Warren Truss.

The $3.46m bridge was paid for with federal, state and council funding.

"The replacement of this bridge has been a high priority for Clarence Valley Council due to its narrow width and poor condition. They came to me asking for help to fund a new bridge,” Mr Hogan said.

"I am pleased that the Federal Government contributed $1.73 million to the cost under the Bridges Renewal Program.

"Vehicles will now be able to pass safely, pedestrians and cyclists are separated from traffic with a dedicated shared path, and the longevity of the bridge has been secured.”

Mr Gulaptis said due to the condition of the old bridge, it was at risk of having a 20-tonne weight limit imposed.

"Being the only access road to Yamba, Angourie and Wooloweyah from the Pacific Highway, that would have impacted local freight movements and local businesses, adding tens of thousands of extra heavy vehicle movements to the road as larger loads were split to smaller trucks.

"Instead, we have a wider concrete bridge which will serve both the freight industry and the local community for many years to come, co-funded with a $1.73 million investment under the Restart NSW Fixing Country Roads program,” he said.

Clarence Valley Council director of Works and Civil Troy Anderson said there was still work to complete on the project, including approaches for nearby residents.

"Over the next few weeks we will address any issues that remain,” he said.

The old Romiaka bridge will be demolished as part of the completion of the project.