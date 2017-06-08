Kids rock out at the Grafton Eisteddfod

CLASSIC: Coutts Crossing Public School feels the beat while singing Rock Around The Clock at Schools Day at the Grafton Eisteddfod.

THEY may have just finished their rendition of the classic Addams Family theme but, for the Coutts Crossing Public School choir, there was definitely something kooky going on with their backing music for their second song of Schools Day at the Grafton Eisteddfod.

With the music glitching numerous times, the eyes of the students never wavered from the conductor and, when the music started, they began to sing along to Rock around the Clock.

And then it was time to dance.

"I think that's what gets them all excited," said relieving principal and conductor Leah Fowles. "It's nice when the songs allow you to do a bit of movement and fun."

Ms Fowles said the eisteddfod was a great way for their kids to have something to work towards for their songs, and to perform in front of a crowd.

"I think there was a few nerves for the younger ones, because we have kids from as young as Year 1, but once they start they all enjoy it," she said.

And it wasn't just the performers having fun. Looking across the hall of the South Grafton High School hosting the two-day event, the smiles were infectious, with kids of all ages shouting encouragement, clapping and cheering and being part of the musical days.

Organiser Di Welch said the eisteddfod had 15 schools competing across the two days in choirs, school bands, dance and drum groups, and verse speaking.

She said it was a good way for the children to work together and experience performing in front of others.

Ms Welch paid tribute to adjudicator Denise Collins, who brought a lifetime of musical teaching experience to the event, and said she had been very encouraging for the competitors.

She said it was a bonus that she would return to adjudicate the Grafton music eisteddfod, which was starting again on a weekend in August.