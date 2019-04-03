No need for permanent NZ massacre reminder

Members of the public mourn at a flower memorial near the Al Noor Masjid on Deans Rd in Christchurch, Saturday, March 16, 2019. A gunman killed 49 worshippers at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid yesterday, 28-year-old Australian man, Brenton Tarrant, has appeared in court on Saturday morning charged with murder. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

THE creation of a condolence book to take to the families of the victims of the Christchurch massacre is a fitting gesture from the people to Grafton.

The decision was made an extraordinary Clarence Valley Council meeting on March 19, when council voted unanimously to send mayor Jim Simmons and general manager Ashley Lindsay to deliver it in person.

However, at the same meeting the motion was amended to include council staff investigating some type of permanent memorial to be set up in the Clarence.

Since the concept was tabled it has become clear there is not consensus support in the community for such a memorial.

I firmly believe we do not need a permanent physical reminder of our unfortunate connection to this incident. We do not want to immortalise the man who came from here and his actions.

Meanwhile, there are potentially other ways we can offer support, perhaps more directly in a relationship with Christchurch.

For instance, many people of the Clarence know first-hand the first responders will have experienced scenes they never imagined, and will never be able to shake from the darkest corners of their conscience.

There is a grief that still lingers from the Cowper bus tragedy among emergency services and media personnel. We have people who could provide genuine support to the people in Christchurch of similar professions who walked into absolute horror.