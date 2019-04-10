No need to check twice, Jason's a winner

Winner of the Australian Poetry Slam Grafton regional final Jason John with last year's Australian runner up and Tasmanian champion Anna Stewart at the Byron Writers Festival Regional Roadtrip event held at the Crown Hotel.

HE MAY have been railing against the labels of society, but there's one label Jason John won't mind having.

Winner.

Mr John took out the Australian Poetry Slam championship Grafton regional final on Monday night as part of the Byron Writers Festival regional roadtrip.

Held at the Crown Hotel, Mr John wowed the crowd and judges with his poem that talked about having to check the details on everything.

"His performance was confident, assured and entertaining - and the poem was really engaging,” organiser Zacharey Jane said.

"It was funny and he touched on subjects we all have to deal with.”

Mr John travelled up from Bellingen to compete and Ms Jane said tehy had poets travelling from all over to compete in the regional finals.

"The competition in the metropolitan finals can be quite fierce, so sometimes to get yourself further and get the experience in doing these very sudden death performances is to go to a regional final,” she said.

"He did quite well last year, and Anna Stewart, the current Tasmanian champion said she had seen him last year and he had improved immensely for the experience.”

"Jason actually said his children dared him to do, and he was fantastic.”

The night also contained a discussion with some highly acclaimed story tellers, including illustrator Toni Flowers and traditional story teller Delta Kay, who Ms Jane said was wowing the school children on the tour.

"We've had an incredibly positive response,” she said. "The tour has grown since 2014 and we go twice a year now.

"We go to towns that are too small to hold a major festival and bring the festival to them, so we get a wonderful response.”

For more information on the roadshow, visit byronwritersfestival.com/ roadtrip