No nerves as Dannielle builds to worlds third

FULL POWER: Dannielle Purnell shows off the form that led her to third place in the ICN World Championship Opens short division on the Gold Coast last weekend. Adam Hourigan

BODYBUILDING: Two years ago, Townsend's Dannielle Purnell made a decision to take her gym training to the next level.

Last weekend, she competed at the World I Compete Natural at the Sheraton Mirage, taking out third place in the over 40s short competition.

She qualified after placing third at the Australian titles in Melbourne in the over 40s division, and taking out the over 40s and a second in open competition in Coffs Harbour this year, and said she entered all the competitions with no expectation.

"I had nothing to lose, I just wanted to compete against people that were my age,” she said.

"And I've never gotten nervous when I step on stage, I just go out there and pretend I'm at the gym posing out the back.”

Purnell is trained through Brad Clarke's Shredded Badger Fitness at Bodyrock Gym in Townsend, and trains six days a week to get to her top shape.

"For maybe 10-12 weeks it was twice a day, and there's half an hour of posing every day,” she said.

Trainer Clarke said that Purnell was one of the hardest workers he had.

"Bar none. She's one of the one per centers,” he said.

"You've got to be mentally staunch, and the self discipline has to be more than what people realise and Danielle stepped up.”

The former world champion said the training was more than just push-ups, or benchpresses, and encompassed mental, dietary, and even life coaching.

Purnell said she was keen to go again next year, already having written down her list of goals to achieve.

"My body does need a rest, but I'm not big on rest,” she said.

"It's just the way I am - I don't need to be pushed to train, I need a push to rest.

"I just remember why I started here - It doesn't matter how I feel when I walk into the gym, I always walk out feeling better.”