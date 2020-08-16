Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
No new COVID-19 cases for Qld overnight

by Jessica Marszalek
16th Aug 2020 11:25 AM
Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk was on the Gold Coast to announce a new Labor candidate for Burleigh, surfing champion Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew.

She said there was only 9 active cases, with 3299 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The Premier said life would not return to normal until there was a vaccine.

"Because we are doing the right thing we are having life in a semi-normal fashion," she said.

"In many, many parts of the world, this is simply not the case."

Ms Palaszczuk urged people to support local business, by spending at cafes and restaurants and retail stores.

She thanked authorities policing the borders and said she again would not apologise for her tough stance.

"We're all in this together," she said.

"We know that at any time anything could happen. But we have rapid response teams ready to go. Anything can happen at any time. It only takes one person."

