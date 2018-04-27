Menu
GOTCHA: Police wait to catch offenders who turn right onto Bent St from Through St. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Crime

No new police for Clarence from latest intake

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Apr 2018 8:42 AM

THE COFFS/Clarence police district will gain no extra officers following the latest intake of recruits who graduate from the academy today.

234 officers form part of "Class 334" who will be sent across the state to perform 12 months of on the job training ands tudy before being conferred the rank of constable.

The Coffs/Clarence has 190 officers on duty, with an authorised strength of 195, after gaining one and two new officers in the past two intakes.

The Clarence wasn't the only local district to miss out, with the entire North Coast missing out on new recruits, with the nearest being three officers sent to the Hunter Valley Police District.

The lions share of new officers will be based in metropolitan positions, with 208 of the 234 new officers stationed with the Sydney area.

Grafton Daily Examiner

