No news, good news for Valley's alcohol-free zones

A LACK OF complaints about the Clarence Valley's alcohol free zones is a good enough reason to ratify them for another three years.

Clarence Valley councillors voted unanimously to renew the alcohol-free zones it established in 2006 and has renewed at three-yearly intervals ever since. The AFZs in Grafton, South Grafton, Maclean, Yamba, and lluka have been renewed until December 2021.

In 2012 the council extended some of the zones in Grafton and Maclean, but since then the zones have remained the same.

The staff report to the council noted there had been a lock of community feedback, which officers took to indicate public satisfaction with the zone.

"Internal consultation has been undertaken with Council's Regulatory Services Staff (Rangers) and Open Space staff. Feedback, and lack of community feedback generally, suggests that the AFZs are well received and working well. Hence, additional wider consultation is not considered needed,” it said.

The Valley's alcohol free zones are:

Grafton

All public streets (excluding areas leased/approved by Council which are licensed for the sale of alcohol), and Council controlled car parks within the Central Business District, bounded by Victoria Street between Queen and Villiers Streets, Villiers Street, between Victoria and Dobie Streets, Dobie Street between Villiers and Prince Streets, then from Dobie/Prince Streets to Oliver Street, then along Oliver Street to Queen Street returning along Queen Street to the River and the Clarence River. All public streets bounded by Turf and Powell Streets immediately adjacent to the Grafton race course during the days of the Grafton and Ramornie Cup.

South Grafton

All public streets (excluding areas leased/approved by Council which are licensed for the sale of alcohol), and Council controlled car parks within the Central Business District, bounded by corner of Cowan/Ryan to the corner of Bent Street back up to Spring Street, then to Crisp Street, then along Through Street to Cowan Street and the Clarence River.

Yamba

All public streets (excluding areas leased/approved by Council which are licensed for the sale of alcohol) and Council controlled car parks within the Central Business District bounded by the corner of Beach/River Street to Clarence Street, including Pilot Street returning along Wooli Street to Clarence Street, along Harbour Street, and then to River Street including Wooli Street, Coldstream, Little High, High Street and Convent Lane.

Maclean

All public streets (excluding areas leased/approved by Council which are licensed for the sale of alcohol) and Council controlled car parks within the Central Business District bounded by River Street to Dwarts Lane, Dwarts Lane to McLachlan Street, McLachlan Street to Alexander Street then on to Stanley Street, Stanley Street to River Street and back to Dwarts Lane. Includes McNaughton Place and to the rear of the Court House and up to and including the Council controlled car park.

The Hillcrest area in Maclean to include Hillcrest Road, any Council controlled car parks and adjacent public roads known as Annies Place, Nungera Way and Jubilee Way.

Iluka

All public streets (excluding areas leased/approved by Council which are licensed for the sale of alcohol) and Council controlled car parks within the Central Business District bounded by corner of Crown/Charles Street to Riverview to Crown Streets, Queen Lane from Young to Crown Streets, Queen Street from Young to Crown Street, Young Street from Queen Street to Spenser Street, Queen Lane from Young to Crown Streets, and foreshore land.