NRL settles matter over Bennett’s controversial box guest

Former Broncos official and player Andrew Gee (back row, right) in the Brisbane coach's box during the elimination final loss to St George Illawarra.

THE NRL will take no action against Brisbane over controversial ex-official Andrew Gee attending a Broncos finals game in the coach's box as Wayne Bennett's guest.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg said on Thursday they had spoken with the Broncos and considered the matter closed.

The NRL issued a "please explain" after Gee was spotted in Bennett's coach's box during their 48-18 elimination final loss to St George Illawarra at Suncorp Stadium.

It was not considered a good look after Gee quit as Broncos football operations manager in 2014 as the NRL was launching a salary cap investigation into the club.

The Broncos were cleared but Gee refused to be interviewed during the NRL probe.

Greenberg said on Thursday: "I understand we've had some dialogue with the Broncos after the final and that matter's been settled."

Gee quit the club four years ago after questions were also raised over almost $300,000 that went missing from the Broncos Leagues Club.

The 2014 Broncos Leagues Club annual report said leagues club director Gee used $298,000 without approval for reasons they couldn't explain but it was later repaid.

Bennett couldn't see an issue with Gee attending the game when quizzed by media after the finals loss.

"I don't tell the NRL who I am bringing to the game. He's not a criminal - what's wrong with you guys?" he said.

Gee is a four-time premiership player who played 255 games for the Broncos.