No numberplates leads to ice arrest
POLICE from the Richmond Target Action Group will allegeon Tuesday afternoon they saw a car driving in South Lismore that was not displaying numberplates. The driver, a 37-year-old Loftville man, tried to leave the vehicle several times after being stopped by police.
Snior Constable David Henderson said police then had cause to search the 37-year-old and his vehicle. They located two bags of of methylamphetamine weighing .074 grams and a small amount of cannabis.
He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug. He will appear in Lismore Local Court in January #LismoreCrime