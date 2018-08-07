NO OBST-ACLES: Rugby convert leads Buccs to victory

ON THE BURST: Yamba Buccaneers winger Ryan Green goes on a charge to the tryline during the side's big win over Kyogle Cockies.

ON THE BURST: Yamba Buccaneers winger Ryan Green goes on a charge to the tryline during the side's big win over Kyogle Cockies. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: In front of some of the Yamba Buccaneers' last living legends, it was the club's newest member who stood tallest.

Rugby convert Callan Obst, who made the switch from AFL at the beginning of the season, was unstoppable on the edge for the Buccaneers racking up a four-try haul.

It was the cherry on top of an emphatic 57-15 win over the Kyogle Cockies, on what was Yamba's final home game and old boys day.

"Home game wins are special but to do it in front of a crowd filled with the club's former greats, that is what this game is all about,” Buccaneers coach Scott Moore said.

"We had built a bit of momentum the week before, and we just carried that through to this game. We are peaking at the right end of the season and hopefully we can keep it going into finals,” Moore said.

He was quick to heap praise on the Buccaneers' rivals who refused to throw in the towel, scoring their three tries late in the second half.

While a lot of their points were scored out on the edges, it was the inside work of the Buccaneers' big men that proved the ultimate difference.

Welshman Bleddyn Gant and fellow prop Scott Boothsby refused to give an inch to their opposition, and because of their efforts, were judged joint player's player winners along with Obst.

"It's not often you get a three-way tie for player's player which just shows the team effort,” Moore said. "Good props are like hen's teeth; luckily we have two of them.”