No operational effects from helipad closure: NSW Ambulance

FOLLOWING the closure of the Maclean Hospital helipad, NSW Ambulance has stated that the change in site for helicopter retrievals will have no operational effects on the retrieval.

The helipad was closed after an audit of the four helicopter pads in the Northern NSW Local Health District as part of a state-wide safety audit.

A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said that transports from the temporary helicopter landing site at McIntyre's Airfield to Maclean District Hospital will be conducted with resources from both Maclean and Yamba Ambulance Stations as required.

A review of helicopter data for missions to and from Maclean Hospital over a 16-month period showed an average one mission every 12 days.

The spokeperson said that recent staff enhancements at Maclean Ambulance Station which is now operational 24/7 has seen an additional seven paramedics allocated to the station for a total of 12 staff. The enhancements were as a result of routine planning and review to ensure ongoing ability to meet future service demand and provision. Any consideration for further enhancement will be made in accordance with these regular reviews.